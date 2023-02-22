Odisha Police Constable Exam Admit Card to Release Today; Know How to Download
Odisha Police Constable Exam Admit Card: You can download your admit card from opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com.
The Odisha Police State Selection Board is gearing up to release the admit card for the written examination for the post of constable (Civil) today, Wednesday, 22 February. Candidates are advised to check and download the Odisha Police constable exam admit card from the official website - opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com. Interested candidates should be alert and keep an eye on the latest announcements to know the exact admit card release time. The hall tickets are expected to be declared soon online.
After downloading the Odisha Police constable exam admit card from the official website - opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com, candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned on it carefully. They should check for any printing mistakes on the admit card and inform the selection board before the exam begins on the scheduled dates. One should stay alert on Wednesday, 22 February.
The Odisha Police State Selection Board will announce all the latest details about the Odisha Police constable exam online so that it is easier for candidates to stay updated. The ones who have registered for the exam must go through the details.
Odisha Police Constable Admit Card: Details
As per the latest official details available online, the written examination for the post of constable (Civil) is scheduled to be conducted on 26 February, from 10 am to 12 pm for all candidates who registered for the same.
All important details such as exam date, time, centre, and personal information will be mentioned on the Odisha Police constable exam admit card. One should note that it is likely to be released today.
Candidates are advised to keep their login details handy while downloading the admit card from opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com. They will be notified about the admit card time via the website.
Odisha Police Constable Exam Admit Card: How to Download
Here are the simple steps you should know to download the Odisha Police constable admit card for written examination online:
Visit the official website - opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com.
Click on the Constable admit card link on the homepage of the site.
Enter your login details in the provided space properly.
The Odisha Police constable hall ticket will display on your screen.
Download the admit card from the website and save a hard copy of the same.
Carry the admit card to your exam hall on the scheduled date and time.
