Odisha Police Constable Exam Admit Card to Release Today; Know How to Download

The Odisha Police State Selection Board is gearing up to release the admit card for the written examination for the post of constable (Civil) today, Wednesday, 22 February. Candidates are advised to check and download the Odisha Police constable exam admit card from the official website - opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com. Interested candidates should be alert and keep an eye on the latest announcements to know the exact admit card release time. The hall tickets are expected to be declared soon online.

After downloading the Odisha Police constable exam admit card from the official website - opssb.onlineregistrationforms.com, candidates are requested to go through the details mentioned on it carefully. They should check for any printing mistakes on the admit card and inform the selection board before the exam begins on the scheduled dates. One should stay alert on Wednesday, 22 February.