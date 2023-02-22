DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tech A result 2023 Released; Steps to Download Scorecard Here

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the result for the CEPTAM-10/DRTC Technician-A (Tech-A) exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online on the official website at drdo.gov.in.

The DRDO CEPTAM Technician-A tier 1 exam was held from 6 to 11 January 2023. Candidates will have to use their application Number and date of birth to login.

The DRDO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1901 vacancies, out of which, 1075 vacancies are for the post of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and 826 for the post of Technician-A (Tech-A).

The shortlisted candidates will be able to appear in the Tier-II (Trade Test) exam. Trade test will be of ITI level in the related trade that will test the practical skills of the candidates and the test may be for the duration of 1-2 hours.