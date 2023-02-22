DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tech A result 2023 Released; Steps to Download Scorecard Here
Candidates can check the DRDO CEPTAM 10 Tech A result 2023 atdrdo.gov.in
The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released the result for the CEPTAM-10/DRTC Technician-A (Tech-A) exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results online on the official website at drdo.gov.in.
The DRDO CEPTAM Technician-A tier 1 exam was held from 6 to 11 January 2023. Candidates will have to use their application Number and date of birth to login.
The DRDO recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 1901 vacancies, out of which, 1075 vacancies are for the post of Senior Technical Assistant-B (STA-B) and 826 for the post of Technician-A (Tech-A).
The shortlisted candidates will be able to appear in the Tier-II (Trade Test) exam. Trade test will be of ITI level in the related trade that will test the practical skills of the candidates and the test may be for the duration of 1-2 hours.
How to apply for DRDO Technician A Result 2023?
Visit the official website at drdo.gov.in
On the homepage, click on “Careers” tab – ‘Other Recruitment’ – ‘CEPTAM-10/DRTC’
Click on the result of Technician A link.
You will have to choose the post, enter application number and date of birth to login.
The DRDO Technician A result will appear appear on the screen.
You can download and take a printout for future reference
Make sure to download the attestation form and medical form from the official website and then get a medical examination as per the posts. The candidates will also have to fill the attestation form in quintuplicate.
Then the authorities will proceed for document verification and submission of medical fitness certificate with attestation form in time window of 5 to 10 February 2023, from 10:00 AM to 04:00 PM. The details of the document verification centre will be shared through nomination mail to each candidate shortly.
