SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022: Tentative vacancies List Released; Check Here

Candidates can check the SSC Constable exam tentative vacancies list for 2022 below.

Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative vacancies list for the SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022. The candidates appearing for the exam can check the list of vacancies of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The vacancies list has been released state/category wise. As per the official notice, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 46435 vacancies. For Part I, a total of 46260 vacancies will be filled and for Part II, 175 posts will be filled.

SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022 Tentative Vacancies List Download

Earlier, the tentative vacancies was 24369 out of which 24205 vacancies for Part I and 164 vacancies were for Part II. The registration process for the recruitment drive began on 27 October and ended on 30 November 2022. The authorities have scheduled a computer based examination is in January 2023.

The recruitment process will consist of Computer Based Examination (CBE), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Physical Standard Test (PST), Medical Examination and Document Verification.

