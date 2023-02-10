SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022: Tentative vacancies List Released; Check Here

Staff Selection Commission has released the tentative vacancies list for the SSC Constable (GD) Exam 2022. The candidates appearing for the exam can check the list of vacancies of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The vacancies list has been released state/category wise. As per the official notice, this recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 46435 vacancies. For Part I, a total of 46260 vacancies will be filled and for Part II, 175 posts will be filled.