JAM 2022: Pay Application Fee by 17 Oct, Correction Window to Open from 20 Oct

IIT Roorkee has concluded the registration process for Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2022. Registered candidates can pay their application fee by 17 October 2021, on the official website: jam.iitr.ac.in.

Candidates are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,500 for one test paper. However, candidates belonging to reserved category are required to pay Rs 750 for one test paper.