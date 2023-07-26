ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Jobs Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Declared: Know How to Download; Check the Details

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Declared: Know How to Download; Check the Details

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Released: Go to ibps.in to download the admit card and check the details.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Declared: Know How to Download; Check the Details
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the admit card for the preliminary exam of the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants. All concerned candidates should note that the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 is available on the official website - ibps.in. It is important to go through the personal details mentioned on the admit card carefully before downloading it from the website.

Candidates should note that the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 is an important document. They must download it from the website - ibps.in and save a hard copy for future use. As per the official details, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination without the admit card so they should carry it on the important exam days.

Also Read

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam 2022 Result Released; How to Download

UPSSSC Junior Assistant Recruitment Exam 2022 Result Released; How to Download
ADVERTISEMENT

The IBPS RRB Clerk admit card download link is activated on the website for interested candidates. You must keep your login credentials handy before downloading the admit card online. Candidates can also go through the latest official announcements on the site.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Important Details

According to the official details, concerned candidates can download the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 till 19 August, from the official website. The admit card downloading link will be closed after the deadline.

All candidates should note that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam will take place in August and the Mains examination is set to be conducted in September.

Candidates must download their respective admit cards before the examination begins on the scheduled dates. The latest updates from the recruitment body are available online for interested people.

Also Read

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 1.7 Lakh Posts: Eligibility, Vacancy, and More

BPSC Teacher Recruitment 2023 for 1.7 Lakh Posts: Eligibility, Vacancy, and More
ADVERTISEMENT
The interview process is scheduled to begin in October or November, as per the latest details. Candidates should stay alert to know the exact dates and information.

IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 online:

  • Visit the official website - ibps.in.

  • Tap on the active link that states IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 on the homepage.

  • Enter your roll number and date of birth correctly in the given area.

  • Your RRB Clerk admit card will display on the screen.

  • Check the details mentioned on the admit card and click on download.

  • Save a copy of the admit card for the exam day.

(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)

Also Read

Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Apply for More Than 4000 Vacancies Now; Details

Talathi Bharti Recruitment 2023: Apply for More Than 4000 Vacancies Now; Details

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from jobs

Topics:  IBPS   IBPS Clerk Exam   ibps rrb 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×