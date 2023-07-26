IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 Declared: Know How to Download; Check the Details

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the admit card for the preliminary exam of the Common Recruitment Process for RRBs (CRP RRBs XII) for Recruitment of Group 'B' - Office Assistants. All concerned candidates should note that the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 is available on the official website - ibps.in. It is important to go through the personal details mentioned on the admit card carefully before downloading it from the website.
Candidates should note that the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 is an important document. They must download it from the website - ibps.in and save a hard copy for future use. As per the official details, candidates will not be allowed to appear for the examination without the admit card so they should carry it on the important exam days.
The IBPS RRB Clerk admit card download link is activated on the website for interested candidates. You must keep your login credentials handy before downloading the admit card online. Candidates can also go through the latest official announcements on the site.
IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023: Important Details
According to the official details, concerned candidates can download the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 till 19 August, from the official website. The admit card downloading link will be closed after the deadline.
All candidates should note that the IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims exam will take place in August and the Mains examination is set to be conducted in September.
Candidates must download their respective admit cards before the examination begins on the scheduled dates. The latest updates from the recruitment body are available online for interested people.
The interview process is scheduled to begin in October or November, as per the latest details. Candidates should stay alert to know the exact dates and information.
IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023: How to Download
Let's take a look at the steps you should follow to download the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 online:
Visit the official website - ibps.in.
Tap on the active link that states IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2023 on the homepage.
Enter your roll number and date of birth correctly in the given area.
Your RRB Clerk admit card will display on the screen.
Check the details mentioned on the admit card and click on download.
Save a copy of the admit card for the exam day.
(Written with inputs from Hindustan Times.)
