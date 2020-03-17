IBPS PO/MT Mains Score Card Released - ibps.in: Check Details Here
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the main examination under the CRP-PO/MT-IX recruitment process.
The selected candidates who will move on to the interview round on the basis of the main examination can download their scorecard from the link given on the institute's official website, ibps.in. Candidates can also download their score card from the direct link given below.
IBPS issued a notice related to the score card of PO/MT main examination on 17 March 2020. To download the score card, candidates have to use their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.
The interview round of the selected candidates will be conducted by the bank concerned under the IBPS. Shortlisted candidates will have to appear at the scheduled venue, date and time, details of which will be sent by the bank to the candidates through interview letter.
How to Download IBPS PO/MT Main Examination 2020 Score Card?
- First, the candidate has to visit the official website of IBPS - ibps.in.
- Click on 'CRP PO/MT' given in the left sidebar.
- Then click on the link 'Common Recruitment Process for Probationary Officers/Management Trainees IX'.
- A new page will open in which click on main exam score card link.
- Enter the required login credentials.
- The result will appear.
- Check and download the score card for future reference.
