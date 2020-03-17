IBPS PO/MT Mains Score Card Released - ibps.in: Check Details Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the scorecard of the main examination under the CRP-PO/MT-IX recruitment process.

The selected candidates who will move on to the interview round on the basis of the main examination can download their scorecard from the link given on the institute's official website, ibps.in. Candidates can also download their score card from the direct link given below.

IBPS issued a notice related to the score card of PO/MT main examination on 17 March 2020. To download the score card, candidates have to use their registration number or roll number and password or date of birth.