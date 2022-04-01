ADVERTISEMENT

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 Declared, Download From Website

Know all about how to download your results.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Jobs
2 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>IBPS Clerk Mains Result for 2021 Exams is out on the website.</p></div>
i

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially declared the results of the online IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 (CRP Clerk XI) on the website on Friday, 1 April 2022.

Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their respective results on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

The website also has other details about the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 so the candidates are requested to take a look.

They can check the scores and download the IBPS Clerk Mains Result from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

The link to the result will be available on the homepage so the candidates can access it easily.

IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022: Important Details

It is important to note that the IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2021 was conducted on 25 January 2022.

Also Read

IBPS SO Mains Scores Announced for Candidates Shortlisted for Interview

IBPS SO Mains Scores Announced for Candidates Shortlisted for Interview
ADVERTISEMENT

The candidates can now download the result from the official website and check the scores.

The candidates who have been selected will appear for provisional allotment across the country.

Candidates should note that a list of the provisional allotments will be available on the official website of IBPS on or before 1 May 2022.

They are requested to constantly check the website for all the latest updates. The official website of IBPS is ibps.in.

It is important to remember that a total of 7,885 clerks will be provided with allotments in various banks across the country.

It is important to check the IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 published on the official website to know who has qualified.

Also Read

IBPS RRB, Clerk, PO, SPL 2022-23 Exam Calendar Released: Check Exam Dates Here

IBPS RRB, Clerk, PO, SPL 2022-23 Exam Calendar Released: Check Exam Dates Here
Candidates are requested to keep their Roll Number and Date of Birth handy while checking the result as this information will be required to log in to the result portal.

Steps To Download IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022

The IBPS Clerk Mains Result 2022 is already published on the official website of IBPS.

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their results online:

  • Click on the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.

  • Tap on the link that states IBPS Clerk Mains Result.

  • Enter the required details such as Registration Number/Roll Number and Date of Birth to log in.

  • The IBPS Clerk Result will display on your screen.

  • Download the result from the website and take a printout.

Also Read

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Hall Ticket Out: Here's How to Download It

IBPS Clerk Prelims 2021 Hall Ticket Out: Here's How to Download It

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×