IBPS PO Mains 2021 Admit Card Out, Exam on 22 Jan: Check Syllabus and Pattern
Last date to download IBPS PO main exam admit card is 22 January 2022
Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) on Monday, 10 January, released the admit card/ call letter of IBPS Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO) main exam 2021.
Candidates who have qualified in IBPS PO prelims exam can download their call letter for the main exam from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
IBPS PO Main exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on 22 January 2022. Last date to download admit card is also 22 January.
How to Download IBPS PO Main Admit Card 2021?
Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in
Tap on 'Click here to download your online main exam call letter for CRP- PO/MT XI'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Click on Mains admit card link
A new webpage will open on your screen
Enter your registration ID/ roll number and password/ date of birth
Click on 'Login'
Your IBPS PO Main exam admit card will appear on the screen
Download and save it for exam day and future reference
IBPS PO Main Exam Syllabus and Pattern
"Online Main Examination for the posts of Probationary Officers/Management Trainees will consist of objective tests for 200 marks and Descriptive test for 25 marks," reads the official information handout released by IBPS.
Objective Test
Reasoning & Computer Aptitude: 60 marks (45 questions)
General/ Economy / Banking Awareness: 40 marks (40 questions)
English Language: 40 marks (35 questions)
Data Analysis & Interpretation: 60 marks (35 questions)
Descriptive Test
English Language (Letter Writing & Essay): 25 marks (2 questions)
For IBPS PO main sample questions, candidates can download the information handout from the official website.
IBPS PO Mains will be followed by an interview round. "Each candidate will be required to obtain a minimum score in each test of Online Main examination and also a minimum total score to be considered to be shortlisted for interview," reads the official notification.
For more details about IBPS PO recruitment, candidates are advised to check the official website of IBPS.
