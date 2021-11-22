IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Admit Card Out, Exam From 4-11 December
The last date to download IBPS PO prelims admit card is 11 December 2021.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card/call letter for the IBPS Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (PO) preliminary exam 2021.
Candidates who have registered to appear for the exam can download their admit card from the official website of IBPS: ibps.in.
How to Download IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2021
Visit the official website of IBPS: ibps.in
Click on 'Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for Probationary Officers/ Management Trainees (CRP PO/MTs-XI)'
You will be directed to a new webpage
Enter your registration number and password
Click on 'Login'
Your admit card link will appear on the screen
Download and print it for future use
IBPS PO preliminary exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted from 4 to 11 December 2021.
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Syllabus
IBPS PO preliminary exam will be an objective test which will consist of 100 questions of one mark each. The duration of the test will be 60 minutes.
English Language: 30 marks
Quantitative Aptitude: 35 marks
Reasoning Ability: 35 marks
"The candidates are required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination," reads the official notification released by IBPS.
