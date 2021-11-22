IBPS PO Prelims 2021 Admit Card Out, Exam From 4-11 December

IBPS PO preliminary exam will be an objective test which will consist of 100 questions of one mark each. The duration of the test will be 60 minutes.

English Language: 30 marks

Quantitative Aptitude: 35 marks

Reasoning Ability: 35 marks

"The candidates are required to qualify in each test as per cut-off marks determined in each test. Each candidate will have to secure a minimum score on each of the tests as well as on the total to be considered to be shortlisted for Main Examination," reads the official notification released by IBPS.