IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification 2022 Out: Apply From 01 July 2022

Candidates interested in the IBPS clerk posts 2022 should fulfill the eligibility criteria. To be eligible for the IBPS clerk posts, candidates should have pursued at least graduation from a well-recognised university and should be well versed with computer knowledge. The upper age limit of candidates should not be more than 28 years, However, there is age relaxation for some candidates like SC, ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen, disabled persons, and so on. To know more details about the eligibility and age limit of IBPS clerk posts, we have to wait for the detailed IBPS official notification for clerk posts 2022 that will be available on the official website of IBPS.