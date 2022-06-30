IBPS Clerk Recruitment Notification 2022 Out: Apply From 01 July 2022
The IBPS Clerk Notification 2022 is out. Number of posts, last date, and other information will be available soon.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released a notification regarding recruitment 2022 for the posts of clerks. As per the IBPS Clerk Notification 2022, eligible and interested candidates can apply for the clerk posts from 1 July 2022 till 21 July 2022. To get the IBPS clerk posts, applicants have to go through IBPS Prelims Exam 2022 and IBPS Mains Exam 2022. Candidates have to qualify for both these exams to get the IBPS clerk jobs 2022. For detailed information, candidates should keep visiting the official website of IBPS (ibps.in).
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Eligibility and Age Limit
Candidates interested in the IBPS clerk posts 2022 should fulfill the eligibility criteria. To be eligible for the IBPS clerk posts, candidates should have pursued at least graduation from a well-recognised university and should be well versed with computer knowledge. The upper age limit of candidates should not be more than 28 years, However, there is age relaxation for some candidates like SC, ST, PwD, Ex-servicemen, disabled persons, and so on. To know more details about the eligibility and age limit of IBPS clerk posts, we have to wait for the detailed IBPS official notification for clerk posts 2022 that will be available on the official website of IBPS.
According to some reports, the application fee for IBPS clerk posts 2022 is Rs 850 for general categories and Rs 175 for SC, ST, and PwD categories. However, this is just tentative, the exact details will be available soon on the official website of IBPS.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: No of Vacancies
If reports are to be believed, the total number of vacancies for IBPS clerk posts 2022 is 7,000. But it is just tentative since no official notification has been released yet.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: Last Date To Apply
As per some speculations, the last date of submitting the IBPS Recruitment 2022 form for clerk posts is 21 July 2022. Candidates should submit their applications before the last date of IBPS clerk notification 2022. Afterwards, no request will be entertained.
IBPS Prelims/ Mains Exam Date 2022 for Clerk Posts
The IBPS Prelims Exam 2022 is expected to be held in September while as the IBPS Mains Exam 2022 is likely to be conducted in the month of October. The exact dates will be available on the official website soon. It should be noted that only those candidates who will successfully qualify the IBPS Prelims Exam 2022 will be eligible for appearing in the IBPS Mains Exam 2022.
IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2022: How To Apply
To apply for the IBPS clerk posts 2022, candidates should follow the below steps:
Go to the official website of IBPS ((ibps.in).
Look for the link 'New Registration' and register yourself by submitting personal details like name, date of birth, address, and so on.
After the registration process is complete, look for 'CRP Clerk-XII' under CRP RRBs-X.
Click on the link and you will be taken to 'Candidate Login' page.
Submit your registration number and password, hit the login button.
A form will be displayed on your screen, fill in all the details and hit 'Submit' option. You will get a successful message.
Complete the payment and you are done with your IBPS clerk post application 2022.
Take a printout of your application form for future reference.
