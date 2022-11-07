ADVERTISEMENT

DRDO CEPTAM 2022 Registration Begins Today: Check drdo.gov.in; Know How to Apply

DRDO CEPTAM 2022 Registration: The application process is all set to begin today, Monday, 7 November.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) has officially invited applications to fill over 1,000 posts in Admin & Allied (A&A) cadre. It is important to note that the registrations will take place online only. According to the latest official details, the DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration is scheduled to begin today, Monday, 7 November. One has to visit the official website - drdo.gov.in to complete the registration process within the deadline.

Interested and eligible candidates should note the DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration dates. All the important dates and details announced by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, Center for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) are available on the official website - drdo.gov.in. Candidates are requested to go through the details before applying for the recruitment process. They must apply within the scheduled deadline.

The DRDO CEPTAM 2022 recruitment notification is released recently. Interested candidates should take note of the vacant seats and apply as soon as possible.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022 Recruitment: Details

As per the latest details, the DRDO CEPTAM 2022 registration is scheduled to begin today, Monday, 7 November and officially end on 7 December. Candidates have to complete all the necessary registration steps within the mentioned dates.

All the details regarding the application fees and vacant seats are mentioned on the official website - drdo.gov.in. Interested candidates should also go through the eligibility criteria for DRDO CEPTAM 2022 Recruitment if they want to be selected.

According to the official details available online, candidates are requested to pay a non-refundable/non-transferable application fee of Rs 100 online via the registration portal.

To know more, one has to visit the website as they can go through all the required information.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022 Registration: Steps to Apply

Here are the steps to register for the DRDO CEPTAM 2022 Recruitment process online that everyone should follow:

  • Visit the official website - drdo.gov.in.

  • Click on the link that states DRDO CEPTAM 2022 Registration on the homepage.

  • Fill out the application form carefully by typing the required details and upload scanned copies of the documents, as per the mentioned measurements.

  • Pay the required application fees online.

  • Tap on the submit option on the page.

  • Download the application form from the website and save a copy on your device.

