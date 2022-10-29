ADVERTISEMENT

DRDO CEPTAM 2022: Apply For 1061 Vacancies at drdo.gov.in, Details Here

Interested candidates can apply for the DRDO CEPTAM recruitment vacancies at drdo.gov.in

Shivangani Singh
Published
Jobs
1 min read
Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) has released the recruitment notification for 1061 posts in AA cadre under the CEPTAM 10 recruitment drive. The application process for the recruitment drive will begin on 7 November and the last date to apply for the vacancies is 7 December. 

DRDO's Center for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTEM) has completed the application process for recruitment to the 1901 posts, now more than 1000 in Admin and Allied Cadre.

The Advertisement for job vacancies of these posts was released on 27 October as per the Recruitment Advertisement (No.CEPTAM-10/A&A).

  • Junior Translation Officer (JTO)

  • Stenographer (Grade 1, 2)

  • Administrative Assistant (Hindi & English Typing)

  • Store Assistant

  • Security

  • A total of 1061 posts of assistant, vehicle operator, fire engine driver and fireman are to be recruited.

How to Apply for DRDO CEPTAM 2022 Recruitment?

Candidates interested to apply for the recruitment drive of 1061 posts in DRDO's Admin and Allied Cadre will have to apply through the online application form available on the official website at drdo.gov.in.

The candidates from the SC, ST, PWD, ESM categories, and female categories will not have to pay the fees.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022 Recruitment: Application Fee

The application process will begin on 7 November 2022, at 10 AM and the application window will close on 7 December 2022, at 5 PM. The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 100 online.

DRDO CEPTAM 2022 Recruitment: Eligibility Criteria

  • Junior Translation Officer Posts- PG in English/Hindi.

  • Stenographer Grade 1- Graduate with the ability to do 10 minutes of dictation and 40 minutes of transcription at the speed of 100 words per minute.

  • Candidates should not be more than 30 years for both posts.

