DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: 1,901 Vacancies, Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Interested candidates between the age of 18 and 28 years can apply for the DRDO CEPTAM recruitment at drdo.gov.in
The Defence Research and Development Organisation's Centre for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) has notified about 1,901 vacant posts in the organisation. This recruitment drive is being held to fill up senior technical assistant-B and technician-A posts.
The registration process for the recruitment process will begin on 3 September 2022 and will end on 23 September 2022. Interested candidates can apply online on the official site of DRDO – drdo.gov.in.
Let's have a quick look at the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, and salary details.
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Details
Senior Technical Assistant-B: 1,075 Posts
Technician-A: 826 Posts
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Important Dates
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Process Start Date – 3 September 2022
DRDO CEPTAM 10 Application Last Date – 23 September 2022
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
Senior Technical Assistant-B: A bachelor’s degree in science or a diploma in engineering, technology, computer science, or allied subjects recognised by the AICTE.
Technician-A: (i) Class 10 pass or equivalent from a recognised board or institute; (ii) certificate from a recognised ITI or certificate of minimum one year duration from a recognised institution if the ITI does not award a certificate or NTC or NAC in the required discipline.
Interested candidates must be between the age of 18 and 28 years, if they want to apply for the recruitment post.
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Selection Process
Senior Technical Assistant-B: Tier-I(CBT)–Screening Test; Tier-II(CBT)–Selection Test.
Technician-A: Tier-I(CBT) – Selection Test; Tier-II – Trade/Skill Test.
DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: Expected Salary
Senior Technical Assistant – Pay matrix Level-6 (Rs 35,400-1,12,400) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits.
Technician A – Pay matrix Level-2 (Rs 19,900-63,200) as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix and other benefits
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from jobs
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.