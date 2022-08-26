DRDO CEPTAM Recruitment 2022: 1,901 Vacancies, Check Eligibility Criteria Here

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's Centre for Personnel Talent Management (DRDO-CEPTAM) has notified about 1,901 vacant posts in the organisation. This recruitment drive is being held to fill up senior technical assistant-B and technician-A posts.

The registration process for the recruitment process will begin on 3 September 2022 and will end on 23 September 2022. Interested candidates can apply online on the official site of DRDO – drdo.gov.in.

Let's have a quick look at the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process, and salary details.