CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Deadline Extended: Know Last Date; Steps to Apply

The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED 2023) and Undergraduate Common Entrance Exam for Design (UCEED 2023) registration deadline has been officially extended for all candidates. According to the latest details, the last date to complete the CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration is 9 November. The last date to submit the regular fee is also the same for all interested candidates. It is important to note that one can register online for the exam via the official websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in, uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Candidates are requested to complete the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration within the extended deadline. They can also go through the latest updates on the websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in and uceed.iitb.ac.in. They must stay updated with the latest details before applying for the exams via the online portals. It is important to note that the registrations are taking place online.
Candidates who are interested to appear for the CEED, UCEED 2023 are requested to take note of the latest information and application fees.
All the details are available on the websites so that it is easier for the candidates to access them.
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: Important Dates
While the extended deadline to complete the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration with casual fees is 9 November, candidates can continue applying for the exams till 16 November but they have to pay a late fee.
To avoid paying the late fees, candidates are requested to complete the application process within the deadline. No registrations will be accepted after 16 November, as per the latest official details available.
Candidates should note that the CEED, UCEED 2023 registration was earlier scheduled to stop on 4 November. Now, the deadline has been extended for interested candidates who were unable to apply.
CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration: How to Apply
Let's take a look at the steps candidates should follow to finish the CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration online:
Visit either of the websites - ceed.iitb.ac.in or uceed.iitb.ac.in.
Click on the window that states CEED, UCEED 2023 registration.
Enter your registered E-mail ID and Password to log in to your account.
Fill out the registration form carefully by providing your personal details, as required.
Pay CEED, UCEED 2023 application fees online via the portal on the website.
Verify all the details carefully before tapping on the submit option.
Once the application process is over, download the form from the website and save a copy of the same for future use.
