Sikh Priest Attacked in Manchester, ‘Left for Dead’; Assailant on the Run
Police released CCTV footage of the attack and photos of a man & woman, who they believe can help with the probe.
A 62-year-old Sikh priest was brutally attacked on the streets of Britain's Manchester, leaving him with a serious brain injury.
The incident took place in the city's Northern Quarter in late June, but the CCTV footage of the same was released earlier this week by the Greater Manchester Police in a bid to help identify the assaulters.
The CCTV footage showed that the victim was assaulted by a man who then fled the scene, leaving the victim unconscious in the middle of the road in a pool of blood. The Greater Manchester Police has released CCTV footage of the attack as well as pictures of a man and woman, who they believe will be able to assist them with the investigation.
In a statement, DI Mark Astbury of Longsight CID, said: "We took the decision to release the CCTV footage with the family’s permission, simply to show the severity and mindlessness of this attack and why we need to make sure the offender is found and faces the consequences of his appalling actions."
Sikh Man's Life 'Tragically Altered': Family
The victim's family subsequently released a statement describing him as a "devoted husband and father" who "lived, worked and supported a community in a city he has loved for 37 years."
"It is more than two months since the incident and we are no closer to finding them and bringing them to justice for their actions," the family's statement said. They said his life was "tragically altered" after the incident and he hasn't spoken a word since the attack.
The family further said that the victim was the kind of person who "could not say a single hateful or negative comment, who taught those around him to practice kindness." The "mindless" attack on the victim resulted in him being "left for dead on the bustling streets of Manchester," the family said.
(With inputs from The Mirror and The Guardian.)
