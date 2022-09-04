Sikh Priest Attacked in Manchester, ‘Left for Dead’; Assailant on the Run

A 62-year-old Sikh priest was brutally attacked on the streets of Britain's Manchester, leaving him with a serious brain injury.

The incident took place in the city's Northern Quarter in late June, but the CCTV footage of the same was released earlier this week by the Greater Manchester Police in a bid to help identify the assaulters.

The CCTV footage showed that the victim was assaulted by a man who then fled the scene, leaving the victim unconscious in the middle of the road in a pool of blood. The Greater Manchester Police has released CCTV footage of the attack as well as pictures of a man and woman, who they believe will be able to assist them with the investigation.