KKR Spinner Varun Chakravarthy’s Star Continues to Rise

Chakravarthy, 29, first got Pant in the 12th over before getting Shreyas and Shimron Hetmyer off consecutive balls in the 14th. He then got Marcus Stoinis to practically end DC's hopes before dismissing Axar Patel for good measure.

The Tamil Nadu leg-spinner has got a second wind this IPL season after missing the last season -- his first -- due to an injury. He had proven his worth in KKR's previous game this season against DC, taking a wicket and conceding just 13 in the two powerplay overs at the Sharjah ground that has small boundaries.

Last year, Chakravarthy had earned a whopping Rs.8.4 crore from Kings XI Punjab on the back of his performances in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), but was later laid low by the injury. He could play just one game in last year's edition. This year, he is back, but in different colours and his wickets will only add to his reputation.