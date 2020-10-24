Chakravarthy’s 5-Wicket Haul Helps KKR Thrash Delhi by 59 Runs

Put in to bat, Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine stitched a 115-run stand for the fourth wicket to help Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) get over a poor start to their innings and post 194/6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

In response, Varun Chakravarthy returned with 5/20 – the best bowling figures this season – as KKR restricted Delhi to 135/9.

With this win, KKR consolidated their fourth-place position in the standings, with 12 points in 11 matches. DC remain at second place with 14 points.