SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 Live Stream: Time and Where To Watch the Match Live
SRH vs LSG IPL 2022 match on Monday will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai.
The twelfth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Monday, 4 April 2022.
LSG won their last match of IPL 2022 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), while SRH lost its last IPL match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
Here are the timing and live streaming details of LSG Vs SRH IPL 2022 match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) vs Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) IPL 2022 Match Time
LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match is scheduled to begin at 7:30 pm IST on Monday.
How and where to watch live stream of IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG match?
Live streaming of LSG vs SRH IPL 2022 match can be watched online on website and app of Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch SRH vs LSG IPL match live on TV?
LSG vs SRH IPL match will be telecast live on the following TV channels of Star Sports Network: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.
Currently, the newly formed Lucknow Super Giants is at sixth position on IPL points table, while SRH holds the tenth spot.
