IPL 2022: Livingstone & Bowlers Lead Punjab to 54-Run Win Against CSK

A 13-run stand followed between Ambati Rayudu and Shivam Dube before the right-hander was caught behind brilliantly by Jitesh Sharma of Odean Smith for 13 of 21 deliveries. CSK had lost half their side for 36.

MSD joined Dube in the middle and the duo had steady the ship, getting the score above 50 in the 10th over. Dhoni did not start fluently against spin while Dube was finding the boundary here and there in the meantime.

The duo kept CSK in the game, just about, before Dube took on Rabada and hammered him back over his head for two sixes and then got to his half-century as well. CSK at the time had 6 overs to go with 91 required to complete a stiff chase.

However, Livingstone made his mark with the ball in the 15th over, as he deceived Dube in the next over and him caught at short third man for 57 of 30 deliveries. Dube had smashed 6 fours and 3 sixes and put a 62-run stand with Dhoni. Off the very next delivery, the last of the over, Livingstone took a brilliant one-handed diving catch of his own bowling to send Dwayne Bravo packing for a first-ball duck.

Rahul Chahar got into the act in the next over and sent Pretorius packing in a 9-run over while Chris Jordan survived an LBW thanks to the DRS, before MSD smashed Livingstone’s hat-trick ball for a six over cow corner of the next over. Livingstone’s third costed Punjab 14 as the required rate rose to 20 runs an over for CSK, who had MS and Jordan in the middle.

Right at the start of the next over, Chahar slipped one down legside and Jitesh Sharma picked up on the slightest edge of Dhoni’s bat and immediately called for a review after the umpire ruled otherwise. The replays showed that the young keeper was correct and MS had to walk back for 23 of 28 deliveries, all thanks to a brilliant DRS call from one of the debutants on the day.

Dhoni was wicket number 9 and Chahar ended the over with the scalp of Jordan too, as Punjab won by 54 runs. Chahar finished with 3 wickets to his name while Livingstone and debutant Arora picked two each. Rabada, Arshdeep and Smith picked 1 each to hand Chennai a third consecutive defeat.