Shubman Gill ‘Honoured’ to Meet Robin Minz’s Father in Ranchi, Shares Pictures

Shubman Gill got the chance to meet the father of Gujarat Titans' new recruit Robin Minz at the Ranchi Airport. Gill was departing Ranchi, after the fourth Test between India and England concluded, when he met Minz's father, Francis, who is a retired army man and currently working as a security official at the Birsa Munda Airport.
Gill, who will be captaining Titans this year after the departure of Hardik Pandya to Mumbai Indians, in an all-cash deal, took to social media to inform about the special meeting.
While posting a picture with his new team-mate's dad, Gill wrote, "Honoured to meet Robin Minz's father. Your journey and hard work have been inspiring. Looking forward to seeing you in the IPL."
The official Instagram page of Gujarat Titans also posted a video of their meeting, in which the emerging cricketer's father can be seen congratulating Shubman for the series win against England and giving his best wishes for the upcoming IPL season.
The 21-year-old Minz became the first-ever tribal cricketer to have been signed by an IPL team when during the IPL 2023 auction in December, both Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans entered into a bidding war to acquire him. The battle which started at the base price of Rs. 20 lakhs ended with the final verdict in Titans' favor who purchased him for Rs. 3.6 crore.
The season 17 of the Indian Premier League will begin on 22 March with the defending champions Chennai Super Kings all set to take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the opening clash at the MA Chidambaram Chepauk Stadium. Only the schedule for the first two weeks has been released by BCCI so far, with the remaining fixtures to be revealed once the schedule for general elections 2024 is out.
