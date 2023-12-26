Robin Minz: A Dhoni Fan’s Trek From Gilli Danda To Being IPL’s 1st Tribal Player

“Aur poochiye mat, sir. Subah se media waale lagey huye hain. Bas thoda waqt dijiye, hum yahaan airport mein mithaai baant kar baat karte hain. (Media has been after me since morning. Just give me some time, I will speak to you after distributing sweets at the airport),” said a frenetic Francis Xavier Minz, while speaking to The Quint.
The process – if one can call it that – which he has been enduring since the last few days, has been experienced by fathers of every cricketer who went from obscurity to fame overnight. With rags-to-riches narratives being rife, innumerable interviews, and regurgitation of the same answers, were par for the course.
Yet, when the airport security guard did speak – only after distributing celebratory sweets among his colleagues – enthusiasm was discernible in his tone. For, he was narrating a story he has been an intrinsic part of. A story of transcendental triumph, which would not have been effectuated without him.
The story is of his son, Robin Minz, who is the first tribal player to make it to the Indian Premier League (IPL). In three months, he will be seen playing for Gujarat Titans, on a Rs 3.60 crore contract.
Before Cricket, There Was Gilli Danda
Years before Robin knew anything about cricket, Francis – who was then working in the Indian Army’s 9 Bihar Regiment – recognised his son’s special talent by watching him play gilli danda (an indigenous sport having similarities to cricket).
He used to play gilli danda as a kid. I saw he used the hit the gilli (small piece of wood) very far, so one day, I told him ‘Babu, hum tumko ek bat banakar denge, ussey maarna’ (Son, I will make a bat for you, play with that). I carved a bat out of a log.Francis Xavier Minz, father of Robin Minz
That, however, was not alluring for long.
He played with that bat for a few days, but then wanted an actual one. Nakhre lagaane laga kaafi (threw childish tantrums). So I bought him a bat and a Cambis (tennis) ball. I was surprised to see how good he was at hitting the ball, and that was all he would do as a kid. Robin has never had many friends, he was not big on socialising. All he ever did as a kid was play cricket. So I thought, why not get him into coaching?Francis Xavier Minz, father of Robin Minz
How a Photograph – Or the Lack of It – Affected the Minz Family’s Fate
Of the two reasons Francis had to risk everything in Robin’s cricketing journey, the predominant one was his unfulfilled dream of becoming a professional footballer.
“I used to be a footballer. Back in Gumla, where I am originally from, only the elites played cricket. Ab hum thehre Dehaati aadmi, humare pahuch mein cricket kahaan? (I am from a tribal family, cricket is not within my grasp). So I played football, and I was great at it,” Francis reminisces.
And then, he narrates how a photograph, or the lack of it, prevented him from plausibly becoming a professional footballer.
One day, back in 1986, I got a letter saying I had been selected by SAI (Sports Authority of India) to play football. I was asked to go to Delhi. But they wanted me a send a photo on that same day. Unfortunately, my village did not have the facilities for that. Jab tak roll khatam nahin hoga, photo waala print karega nahin (the photographer wouldn’t develop photos until his roll was full). So I had to let that chance go.Francis Xavier Minz, father of Robin Minz
The second reason was in complete contrast to the first.
I also realised cricket will be beneficial even if he does not become a professional. I saw 20-year-olds wasting their lives on addiction. At least by playing cricket, I was assured Robin would never go that route. People used to say ‘Paisa doob jayega tera’ (you will lose money), but I never paid any heed to them.Francis Xavier Minz, father of Robin Minz
No Bigger Assurance Than Dhoni’s ‘Hum Dekh Lenge’
Fuelling Robin’s fire, beyond everything else, was a cricketer from Jharkhand ruling the international circuit. The teenager, like everyone else in his vicinity to ever pick up the bat, wanted to emulate Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
‘Is Robin a Dhoni fan?’ we ask Francis.
His reply is along expected lines, but still surprising: “Robin se zyaada bada Dhoni fan to hum hain (I am an even bigger fan of Dhoni than Robin). Who is not a Mahendra Singh Dhoni fan? He has been supporting Robin since he was a child, be it with kits and gears, or just suggestions about his game.”
Then, he narrates what happened when he met Dhoni at the airport, whilst on duty, before the auction.
Despite being such a big personality, Dhoni is so humble. He invited us to his house. When I told him I consider him my hero, he said I am the real hero, because I supported my child’s cricket career. He also motivated me by saying ‘Bachchey ka chinta mat kijiye, hum dekh lenge’ (Don’t worry about Robin, I will look after him).Francis Xavier Minz, father of Robin Minz
Coach Hails Unflinching Dedication
At the age of 16, Robin – with much zeal, but not as much technical prowess – arrived in Ranchi’s Sonnet Cricket Club, run by the trio of Ashif Haque, Shiv Gautam and Chanchal Bhattacharya.
What propelled him to become an emerging starlet in only a few years – as his coach Ashif Haque tells The Quint – is his unflinching dedication.
When everything had stopped due to COVID-19, Robin decided he would not sit idle. He came to training at 4am every day and was here till evening. Bas ye samjhiye, wo bachcha khelne ke liye hi hain. (His sole purpose was to play cricket).Ashif Haque, Coach of Robin Minz
- 01/02
Robin Minz with coach Ashif Haque.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
- 02/02
Robin at the Sonnet Cricket Academy.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)
Firecrackers Started at Rs 20 Lakh, Bidding Went Till Rs 3.60 Crore
For both Francis and Ashif, an IPL contract for Robin was foreseeable. What wasn’t, however, was the amount for which Gujarat Titans signed him.
I knew he would get a Rs 20 lakh bid. He had done well in Mumbai Indians’ trials, then Dhoni had said he would look after him. So, I was confident he would find some team. I had even bought firecrackers, thinking that I would burst them if he got picked, or if he didn’t, I would keep them for Christmas. Hum to 20 lakh pe hi patakha phodna shuru kar diye (I started bursting firecrackers at the Rs 20 lakh bid).Francis Xavier Minz, father of Robin Minz
Echoing similar feelings, Ashif says “I knew he would get picked, because he was called for trials by every team and he did well. But no one could have predicted the amount he got. After the auction, Robin himself could not believe it.”
On being asked about what makes Robin a highly sought-after cricketer, he explains “Every IPL team needs players who can score runs quickly, because this is what T20 cricket is all about. Robin excels at that. He can play big shots and be a match-winner for his team.”
What It All Means
At the Sonnet Cricket Club, Robin’s IPL contract is being perceived as a source of inspiration for youngsters. At the Minz household, what matters more than the amount, be it enormously astronomical, is the inception of a new chapter – that, of tribal cricketers in IPL.
“I never thought he would get so much money. It is a big achievement, of course. But when I compare it to the history Robin has scripted by becoming the first adivaasi (tribal) player in IPL, that Rs 3.60 crore seems insignificant,” Francis signs off.
He will soon have to deal with more cameras and microphones. More interviews, and further regurgitation of answers await. Yet, all will be dealt with a smile, for his son has, indeed, scripted history.
