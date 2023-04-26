RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Tickets Booking: How to Book Tickets Online; Latest Details

The 37th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is scheduled to take place between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played on Thursday, 27 April, as per the date mentioned on the official schedule. Both, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up to play the match on Thursday. Cricket fans in India can either watch the live streaming of the RR vs CSK IPL match or go to the venue.

While CSK has reached the top of the IPL 2023 points table, RR has won four matches till now. According to the latest official details available as of now, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 match is set to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Thursday, 27 April.