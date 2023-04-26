ADVERTISEMENT

RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Tickets Booking: How to Book Tickets Online; Latest Details

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023: The match is scheduled to be played on Thursday, 27 April 2023.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
IPL
2 min read
The 37th match of the Indian Premier League 2023 is scheduled to take place between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. The match will be played on Thursday, 27 April, as per the date mentioned on the official schedule. Both, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are gearing up to play the match on Thursday. Cricket fans in India can either watch the live streaming of the RR vs CSK IPL match or go to the venue.

While CSK has reached the top of the IPL 2023 points table, RR has won four matches till now. According to the latest official details available as of now, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) IPL 2023 match is set to be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, on Thursday, 27 April.

The RR vs CSK IPL match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, on Thursday. You can book the match tickets online via Paytm or the BookMyShow app or website. It is important to know the correct steps to book the RR vs CSK match tickets before it begins on 27 April.

RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Tickets: How to Book On BookMyShow

If you want to book RR vs CSK IPL 2023 tickets via BookMyShow, here are the simple steps you must follow:

  • Go to the BookMyShow app or website

  • Log in to your account by entering the registered details such as phone number, etc

  • Find the Sports tab and click on "Cricket"

  • Then search for RR vs CSK option and choose your preferred seats

  • Select whether you want the tickets to be delivered to your home or want to collect them at the venue

  • Make the payment and tap on submit

  • You will receive a confirmation message after the process is complete

RR vs CSK IPL 2023 Tickets: How to Book On Paytm

Here are the steps you must follow to book RR vs CSK IPL 2023 match tickets through Paytm:

  • Open the Paytm app on your mobile

  • Go to the Ticket Booking section or search for the RR vs CSK option on the app

  • Select your seats as per your choice and make the payment online

  • Once the process is successful, you will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number or Email ID within the next few minutes

