IPL 2023 Points Table: CSK Tied at 8 Points with RR and LSG, But Placed Third

Chennai Super Kings now have 8 points in the 2023 IPL standings after winning the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Made to bat first by CSK, Sunrisers Hyderabad could only manage to score 134/7 as Chennai’s bowlers didn’t allow the batters to go all guns blazing.

Ravindra Jadeja took 3 massive wickets for Chennai, thus preventing the run flow from Hyderabad. Devon Conway, on the other hand, took the baton for batting in his hand and remained unbeaten on 77 runs. His innings included 12 fours and 1 six. Conway’s fiery performance helped Chennai achieve the target of 135 runs in 18.4 overs as they beat Hyderabad by 8 wickets.