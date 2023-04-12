IPL 2023: Twitter Celebrates as CSK Felicitate MS Dhoni's Rare Captaincy Feat

Dhoni, who had joined Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural year 2008 barring a couple of seasons when the franchise was suspended because of the match-fixing saga, was felicitated by the former Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and former president of BCCI at a special event at Chepauk on Wednesday in the presence of his wife Chitra Srinivasan and daughter Rupa Gurunath.



The felicitation was held before the start of Wednesday's key clash between CSK and Rajasthan Royals, who have won their two matches so far. This is CSK's second home match of the season.

The stadium was bathed in a swathe of yellow as fans turned out in huge numbers since early afternoon to hail their beloved captain, who has led Chennai Super Kings to four IPL titles, chanting "Dhoni, Dhoni" non-stop. The former India skipper was welcomed with thunderous applause as he stepped up to receive the memento from N. Srinivasan.