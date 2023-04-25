IPL 2023 Points Table: Delhi Capitals Tied on 4 Points With Hyderabad & Kolkata

Delhi Capitals, on Monday registered their second victory of the season, against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. Deciding to bat first after winning the toss, Delhi posted 144/9 and then successfully defended the target by limiting SRH to 137/6.

Owing to a 3-wicket haul by Washington Sundar, Delhi could only manage to score 144 runs with Manish Pandey and Axar Patel scoring the highest runs for the team- 34 each. For Hyderabad, Mayank Agarwal was playing a brilliant knock but fell short by 1 run and hence, couldn’t complete his half-century. Klaasen and Sundar tried to turn the match in their favour by hitting some huge shots but couldn’t help their team secure the win. Axar played a huge role in Delhi’s victory as he not only contributed with the bat but also took two wickets with the ball.