Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Climbs To 4th Place

Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 55 runs on 25 April and moved to the second position in the IPL 2023 points table.

Shubman Gill scored 56 runs in the match on Tuesday night at his home ground and climbed to the fourth place in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap rankings with a total of 284 runs.

His highest score till now is the 67 runs made against Punjab Kings on 13 April. Apart from that innings, he made two more half-centuries this season.