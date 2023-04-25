ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Climbs To 4th Place

TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Shubman Gill climbs to 4th spot in IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with a total of 284 runs

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shubman Gill Climbs To 4th Place
Gujarat Titans defeated Mumbai Indians by 55 runs on 25 April and moved to the second position in the IPL 2023 points table.

Shubman Gill scored 56 runs in the match on Tuesday night at his home ground and climbed to the fourth place in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap rankings with a total of 284 runs.

His highest score till now is the 67 runs made against Punjab Kings on 13 April. Apart from that innings, he made two more half-centuries this season.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 405 runs (7 matches)

2. Devon Conway (CSK) - 314 runs (7 matches)

3. David Warner (DC) - 306 runs (7 matches)

4.Shubman Gill (GT) - 284 runs (7 matches)

5. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 279 runs (7 matches)

Faf Du Plessis is in the first position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with 405 runs. He is followed by Devon Conway in the second position with 314 runs.

The third position is occupied by David Warner with 306 runs. Virat Kohli is in the fifth position with 279 runs.

Topics:  IPL Orange Cap   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

