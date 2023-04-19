ADVERTISEMENT

DC vs KKR Tickets Booking IPL 2023: How & Where To Book Online?

DC vs KKR Tickets Booking IPL 2023: The online tickets can be booked from Paytm Insider and BookMyShow.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
2 min read
DC vs KKR Tickets Booking IPL 2023: How & Where To Book Online?
DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Tickets Booking: According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Till now, DC have not won any match in the tournament and are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points. KKR, however, are at position 7 with 4 points, and have won 2 matches out of 5.

IPL fans who want to book DC vs KKR IPL 2023 match tickets online must follow the below steps.

The DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Match 28 will be played tomorrow on 20 April 2023 at 7:30 pm IST in the Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi. The match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema App and website. The live telecast of the DC vs KKR IPL match will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.

This match is really crucial for Delhi Capitals to win if they want to secure a chance in the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League.

IPL 2023 Online Ticket Booking: Important Details 

The official IPL ticketing partner for Lucknow Super Giants, Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Gujarat Titans is Paytm Insider.

  1. BookMyShow is the official ticket booking partner for home matches of Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals.

  2. The online tickets of Royal Challengers Bangalore home matches can be booked from their official website.

  3. Kolkata night riders tickets can also be booked from their official website and BookMyShow. Please click here.

IPL 2023 DC vs KKR: Ticket Price

The ticket price of DC vs KKR match 28 starts from Rs 800.

Steps To Book DC vs KKR Online Tickets IPL 2023 

The DC vs KKR match online tickets can be booked from Paytm Insider app & website, and BookMyShow app.

How To Book DC vs KKR Online Tickets on Paytm Insider app

  • Open the Paytm Insider website or app

  • On the appeared homepage search for "Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders" and click on "Buy Now"

  • Select the price range as per your choice.

  • Choose seats and click on 'Buy'. Up to four seats can be booked per user.

  • Enter the required details and make the payment.

  • Your DC vs KKR IPL tickets will be sent to your registered email ID.

How To Book DC vs KKR Online Tickets on BookMyShow?

  • Go to the BookMyShow app or website.

  • Sign up as a new user if not already.

  • Go to the 'Sports' section and select cricket from the drop down menu.

  • Choose the DC vs KKR match.

  • Hit the 'Book' option.

  • Select seats according to your choice.

  • Click on the price range and select any one.

  • You will be given two options: get tickets home delivered or collect at the counter. Choose any of the options.

  • Complete the payment by any means including UPI, Credit Card, Debit Card, Internet Banking, and more.

  • Once the payment is complete, you will receive a booking confirmation in your email or via SMS.

Topics:  IPL Tickets   DC vs KKR   IPL 2023 

3 months
12 months
12 months
