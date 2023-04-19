DC vs KKR Tickets Booking IPL 2023: How & Where To Book Online?

DC vs KKR IPL 2023 Tickets Booking: According to the IPL 2023 Schedule, the Delhi Capitals (DC) will play against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 28 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Till now, DC have not won any match in the tournament and are currently at the bottom of the IPL 2023 Points Table with zero points. KKR, however, are at position 7 with 4 points, and have won 2 matches out of 5.

IPL fans who want to book DC vs KKR IPL 2023 match tickets online must follow the below steps.