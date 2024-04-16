Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: List of Players Updated After KKR vs RR

The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 is updated after every match based on the performance of all players. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is set to end on 26 May. One should note that the KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match was held today, Tuesday, 16 April. Rajasthan Royals won against Kolkata Knight Riders by 2 wickets in the match. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Yuzvendra Chahal is holding the Purple Cap after the latest match. Make sure to go through the details.

The Orange Cap and Purple Cap awards are given to the best players of the season. The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in IPL 2024 keeps changing, so one should watch it closely. The KKR vs RR IPL 2024 match was very interesting. Both teams gave their best in the match.