Nitish Rana Posts a Cryptic Tweet After Not Being Selected for India T20 Squad
Young IPL stars Umran Malik of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Arshdeep Singh of Punjab Kings, received their maiden call-up in the India T20 squad against South Africa.
Both the youngsters have been phenomenal throughout this IPL season and impressed everyone including the selectors with their bowling skills. Many famous cricketers and others, congratulated the duo for their first national selection on Twitter and other social media platforms.
However, some fans also felt that players like Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana also deserved a call-up after their current performance in IPL 2022.
Kolkata Knight Riders’ batter Nitish Rana also took it to Twitter and shared a cryptic message after missing out on India selection. He wrote, “Things will change soon”, with an Indian flag and target emoji next to it.
Nitish Rana has scored a total of 361 runs in 14 matches, with a strike rate of 143.82. Even though KKR didn’t have a good outing like last season, Rana stood out as one of the best players for the team.
Rana last played for India in Sri Lanka, when the Shikhar Dhawan-led side played three ODIs and T20Is against Lanka. However, Rana scored three single-digit runs in all the three games that he played.
