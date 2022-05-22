Cricket Community Celebrates Umran and Arshdeep's Selection in Indian Squad

Sunrisers Hyderabad's Umran Malik and Punjab Kings' Arshdeep Singh have been named in the Indian T20I squad for the home South Africa series.

Both the young bowlers have been having an incredible season in IPL 2022 and have been one of the key players for their respective teams.

Umran Malik has clocked the fastest delivery (157 kmph) of this IPL season, so far. Arshdeep Singh too has helped Punjab win many matches with his incredible bowling skills at the end of the innings.

After a deserving call-up for both the youngsters, many cricketers, commentators and other celebs congratulated and wished the duo for their first national team call-up.

KL Rahul will lead India in the T20 series against South Africa and Rohit Sharma will captain the Test Squad against England.