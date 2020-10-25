IPL Points Table: RR Move to 6th, CSK Unmoved Despite Win Over RCB
RR have moved to the sixth place. MI, RCB and CSK hold their places.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) thumped table-toppers Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, respectively, in Sunday's fixtures of IPL 2020.
Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals defeated Kieron Pollard's Mumbai Indians by 8 wickets to register their fifth win of the season. Ben Stokes played a blistering knock of 107 not out to take RR home. With this win, they keep their playoff chances alive in the tournament.
They have moved to the sixth spot now. They have two matches left and the maximum they can reach is 14 points.
While Mumbai Indians are still at the top despite this loss. They is their fourth loss of the season. They have 14 points after 11 matches, with 7 wins.
In the afternoon fixture, bottom-placed Chennai Super Kings finally managed to win a game as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 wickets courtesy Ruturaj Gaikwad's 65* runs knock.
They still remain at the bottom of the table. They have 8 points after 12 games, with 4 wins and 8 defeats.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.