MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings Begin Preparations for IPL 2021

The Chennai Super Kings players including captain MS Dhoni have begun preparations for the upcoming IPL, after clearing their RT-PCR tests during the stipulated quarantine period.
Apart from Dhoni, Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad and a few others are also part of the camp.
Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and C Hari Nishaanth, who was picked up during last month’s auction, trained with the likes of Dhoni and Rayudu. Also present was medium-pacer Harishankar Reddy, another new recruit.
“The CSK players completed their quarantine requirements and began practice yesterday. Gradually, the others will join the camp after a period of quarantine,” he said. A few others like leg-spinner Karn Sharma and Bhagath Varma, who was picked during the auctions recently are expected to arrive in the coming days, Viswanathan was quoted as saying by PTI.
Dhoni had arrived in the city on Wednesday last week.
CSK had during the recent mini-auction picked up England all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (for Rs 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujra (Rs 50 lakh).
This year’s IPL begins with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. Three-time champion CSK begins its campaign the next day in Mumbai against Delhi Capitals.
