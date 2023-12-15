Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' Captain

In a big leadership change, Mumbai Indians have named Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the franchise.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read
IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' Captain
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In a massive leadership change, Mumbai Indians have named Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the franchise, replacing Rohit Sharma.

'It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season,' said Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Performance

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Hardik Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans two seasons back when he was released by Mumbai ahead of the 2022 season, when two new teams were added to the league. He led Gujarat to the title in their debut season.

He returned to Mumbai Indians in November, following a deal of an undisclosed amount between Gujarat and Mumbai.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×