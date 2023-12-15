IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' Captain

In a massive leadership change, Mumbai Indians have named Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the franchise, replacing Rohit Sharma.

'It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season,' said Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Performance