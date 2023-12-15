IPL 2024: Hardik Pandya Replaces Rohit Sharma as Mumbai Indians' Captain

In a massive leadership change, Mumbai Indians have named Hardik Pandya as the new captain of the franchise, replacing Rohit Sharma.
'It is part of legacy building and staying true to the MI philosophy of being future-ready. Mumbai Indians have always been blessed with exceptional leadership right from Sachin to Harbhajan and Ricky to Rohit, who while contributing to the immediate success have always had an eye on strengthening the team for the future. It is in keeping with this philosophy that Hardik Pandya will assume captaincy of Mumbai Indians for the IPL 2024 season,' said Mahela Jayawardene, Mumbai Indians' Global Head of Performance
Hardik Pandya moved to Gujarat Titans two seasons back when he was released by Mumbai ahead of the 2022 season, when two new teams were added to the league. He led Gujarat to the title in their debut season.
He returned to Mumbai Indians in November, following a deal of an undisclosed amount between Gujarat and Mumbai.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)