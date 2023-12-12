IPL 2024 Auction Date: Timing, Venue; When & Where To Watch Live Streaming?

The IPL Auction 2024 will kick off on Tuesday, 19 December 2023. A total of 333 cricketers are scheduled to go under the hammer at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai. Out of all 333 players, 214 are Indians while as 119 are from overseas. The total number of slots are 77, out of which 30 slots are reserved for overseas players. The highest reserve price in the upcoming edition of IPL 2024 is Rs 2 crore.
Gujarat Titans has the highest purse balance of Rs 38.15 crore while as the Lucknow Super Giants has the lowest purse balance of Rs 13.15 crore. In the IPL 2024 Auction, the total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players is 215, and 2 players are from the associate nations. 23 players are to be slotted in highest reserve price of Rs 2 crore while as 13 players will be slotted under the reserve price of Rs 1.5 crore.
IPL 2024 Auction Date: When Will the Indian Premier League Auction Take Place?
The IPL 2024 auction will take place on Tuesday, 19 December 2023.
IPL 2024 Auction Time: When Will the Indian Premier League Auction Start?
The IPL 2024 auction will start at 2:30 pm IST.
IPL 2024 Auction Venue: Where Will the Indian Premier League Auction Take Place?
he IPL 2024 auction will be held at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai, UAE.
How Many Players Will Go Under the Hammer in IPL 2024 Auction?
A total of 333 players will go under the hammer in IPL 2024 Auction.
How Many Indian Players Will Go Under the Hammer in IPL 2024 Auction?
214 Indian players will go under the hammer in IPL 2024 Auction.
What is the Highest Purse Balance in IPL 2024?
The highest purse balance in IPL 2024 is Rs 38.15 crore, and Gujarat Titans have it.
Which Team has Lowest Purse Balance in IPL 2024?
Lucknow Super Giants has the lowest purse balance of Rs 13.15 crore.
How Many Overseas Players are in IPL 2024?
There are 119 overseas players in IPL 2024.
How Many Capped and Uncapped Players are in IPL 2024?
The total number of capped players is 116, uncapped players is 215, and 2 players are from the associate nations.
When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of IPL 2024 Auction?
The IPL 2024 auction will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.
Where To Watch the Live Telecast of IPL 2024 Auction on TV?
The IPL 2024 auction will be live telecasted on Sports 18 Network channels on TV.
