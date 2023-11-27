IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans Announce Shubman Gill As Their Captain

Gujarat Titans (GT) on Monday, 27 November announced Shubman Gill as their captain to lead the team in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).
This comes after skipper Hardik Pandya was traded back to Mumbai Indians (MI) in a one-way all cash transaction.
Speaking about his new role, an enthusiastic Shubman Gill expressed gratitude to the franchise for showing faith in him and said that he looks forward to leading the side.
“I am delighted and proud to assume the Captaincy of Gujarat Titans and thank the franchise for their trust in me to lead such a fine team. We have had two exceptional seasons and I keenly look forward to leading the team with our exciting brand of cricket," he said.
“Shubman Gill has shown growth in stature and standing over the last two years at the highest level of the game. We’ve seen him mature not only as a batter but also as a leader in cricket," said Mr. Vikram Solanki, Director of Cricket, Gujarat Titans.
"His contribution on the field has helped Gujarat Titans emerge as a formidable force, guiding the team through a successful campaign in 2022 and a strong run in 2023. His maturity and skill is evident in his on-field performance and we are extremely excited to embark on a new journey with a young leader like Shubman at the helm,” he added.
Gill scored 483 runs in 16 games during his first season at GT, where they won the trophy under Hardik's leadership, at an average of 34.50 and a strike rate of 132.33, including four half-centuries.
Gill proceeded to emerge as the IPL 2023's top scorer, amassing an incredible 890 runs at an average of 59.33 and a strike-rate of 157.80 in 17 matches—three hundreds and four fifties among them—as Gujarat finished as runners-up.
