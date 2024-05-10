IPL 2024: Removed the Though of Getting Out To Improve Strike Rate – Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli continued his exemplary form in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), as in Dharamsala on Thursday (9 May), he scored his third half-century in four matches, helping Royal Challengers Bengaluru record a 60-run win over Punjab Kings.

Besides the shots he played, some of which were not seen off Kohli’s willow in recent times, his strike rate was also impressive. The former RCB skipper scored 92 runs in merely 47 deliveries, at a strike rate of 195.74.