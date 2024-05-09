IPL 2024: Rahul-Goenka Saga – You Don’t Kick a Person When He Is Down. Ask SRK.

2010. A time when Shah Rukh Khan seemed impregnable. Some would argue he still is, but the specific time we are referring to is after the release of My Name is Khan, wherein Khan delivered a performance that not only garnered critical acclaim, but also made the film the highest grosser of the year. Usually, an amalgamation of the two is rare in Bollywood.
Nothing could cause even the most minuscule of indentations on his invincible brand value, except the team he co-owned in the Indian Premier League (IPL) – Kolkata Knight Riders.
After finishing third from the bottom in the first edition and plum last in the second, it seemed KKR were on course for another disastrous offering in IPL. Fans and experts urged Khan to sell his stake in the team, should he be interested in salvaging his reputation.
Khan’s response was simple:
Everyone jumps to silly conclusions as soon as we lose. Idiots who don't know perseverance and passion make me who I am. KKR is my team and I will never ever leave it, I have said it a million times before.Shah Rukh Khan, in 2010
‘But, could you not at least tell them how to play?’
I don’t involve myself in the cricketing part. Because I feel if I tell them how to play, they will tell me how to act.Shah Rukh Khan, in 2010
Why Did We Mention an Event From 2010?
Now, why did we dig up a chapter in history from 14 years ago?
For, if Dr Sanjiv Goenka – the owner of Lucknow Super Giants – had taken a cue out of Khan’s books, he might have spared himself the unmitigated embarrassment that has befallen him since Wednesday (8 May).
Or, more importantly, had he done that, perhaps KL Rahul would have been saved from a public indignation session that he did not deserve.
What Happened Between Sanjiv Goenka & KL Rahul?
Lucknow Super Giants suffered a rather demeaning defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, wherein their score of 165/4 was chased in merely 9.4 overs. That too, without losing any wickets. Whilst barely any Lucknow player could hold his head high after the match, except perhaps Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni, it was far from surprising that the blame was pinned on captain KL Rahul.
A couple of factors were at play. Firstly, Rahul batted at an unusually slow pace, scoring merely 29 runs in 33 deliveries. To compound his troubles, his decision-making as a captain did not compensate for his lack of runs.
Every time the camera panned to the LSG owners, exasperation was perceptible. And till then, barely anyone had any issue. A business owner’s right to be frustrated when his business – which all IPL teams are, whether is it being accepted or not – falters, cannot be disputed.
But the justification for venting out the exasperation, in front of thousands in the stadium, and millions via the broadcast feed, cannot be provided.
A Concerning Public Display of Entitlement
The behaviour in question risks being perceived as an abrasive display of entitlement, where an owner is flaunting his displeasure by berating an employee. Whilst it is an unacceptable act in any sector, what cannot be conveniently overlooked is the fact that the employee in question here is an international cricketer, who has represented the nation of 1.4 billion on 197 occasions, and at one stage, even led the Indian team.
The commentators befittingly expressed their concerns with the antics.
It is an owner who is very passionate about his team. He has obviously seen his team take an absolute drubbing and the emotions are rolled over. You always feel these conversations should be happening behind closed doors. There are so many cameras here and they missed nothing. KL Rahul has now got to go to the press conferences and explain what was being discussed.Graeme Smith, on Jio Cinema
KL Rahul has done well to keep his cool. You are bang on right.Scott Styris, on Jio Cinema
As Players Are Left at the Mercy of Owners’ Conscience, Will the Organisers Be Held Accountable?
To some extent, the organisers are to be held accountable for the events of 8 May.
In his book ‘The Society of the Spectacle’, Guy Debord explores how modern society’s reality is dominated by spectacles, driving consumers towards constant consumption with the unceasing creation of the spectacular.
IPL, beyond the cricket it offers, is a spectacle, with the owners being a part of it. Their unrestrained access to the pitch and uninhibited antics have very rarely been questioned.
Restraint is still being exercised when it comes to cricketers. KKR pacer Harshit Rana might not be seen celebrating a wicket anytime soon after being suspended for a match for not meeting disciplinarian standards.
But like in every other corporate sector, those standards are levied only on the employees in the IPL, and not the employers.
This is not the first instance of an owner berating his player. Ross Taylor, former New Zealand cricketer, had mentioned about being slapped by an owner of Rajasthan Royals for getting out on a duck.
The players are, hence, at the mercy of the owners’ conscience. The likes of Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru have never lifted the trophy, albeit a Preity Zinta was never spotted berating a player. Mumbai Indians, despite assembling a team of superstars, became the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs race. Akash Ambani has cut a dejected figure after every match, but chose not to be overwhelmingly demonstrative.
Gambhir, who has previously worked with Lucknow, and is now back with Kolkata, stated:
I’ve said numerous times that Shah Rukh Khan is the best owner I’ve ever worked with. I don’t think in the seven years of my captaincy, we had a cricket conversation for seven minutes except for that rough patch when I was on the verge of dropping myself. Imagine an owner, who himself is such a great achiever, not even talking about cricket. He trusted my decision-making. I’m not saying that in my seven years of being with KKR, I always made the right decision. I have made some of the worst decisions, but he never questioned my decisions.Gautam Gambhir, on a KKR podcast
It Is Only Right to Voice About the Rights of Cricketers
A contrarian perspective might argue that in a capitalist system where players are essentially commodities – literally being ‘sold’ in auctions – their worth to the owner is measured by their performance, which hasn't been ideal for KL Rahul.
This section is easily discernible. They defended Narayana Murthy when he advocated about incorporating a 70-hour work week. They showed abject disregard towards the statistic of India recording the highest level of workplace exhaustion – a staggering 62% – despite the global average being 20%.
Little do they care about what Rahul must have felt. Fortunately, many do, as substantiated by the numerous posts in support of the cricketer.
A few circumventing measures have been suggested since last night. Former KKR team director Joy Bhattacharya floated the suggestion of having an ‘opt out card’, giving players the right to reject the advances of any particular franchise.
Perhaps, it constitutes pushing the envelope, where an isolated incident is blown out of proportion. Or, perhaps, it is about time the organisers consider providing a few basic rights to the cricketers, especially when the owners have the right to free rein?
