IPL 2024: Rahul-Goenka Saga – You Don’t Kick a Person When He Is Down. Ask SRK.

2010. A time when Shah Rukh Khan seemed impregnable. Some would argue he still is, but the specific time we are referring to is after the release of My Name is Khan, wherein Khan delivered a performance that not only garnered critical acclaim, but also made the film the highest grosser of the year. Usually, an amalgamation of the two is rare in Bollywood.

Nothing could cause even the most minuscule of indentations on his invincible brand value, except the team he co-owned in the Indian Premier League (IPL) – Kolkata Knight Riders.