IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After RR vs PBKS

Following Punjab Kings' victory over Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday, the race for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs has become even more intense. So far, only Kolkata Knight Riders and RR have secured their spots in the playoffs. However, with their loss to Punjab Kings, the Samson-led side have jeopardised their position in Qualifier 1.

Here's how the points table looks after the 65th match: