IPL 2024: Ambati Rayudu Tips Ruturaj Gaikwad as India's Future Captain

Ahead of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), a significant shift unfolded within the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as the captaincy mantle transitioned from MS Dhoni to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Since assuming leadership, the 27-year-old has steered CSK to triumph in 7 out of 13 matches.

Lauding his former CSK teammate's captaincy prowess, Ambati Rayudu, Commentator & Cricket Expert with IPL official TV Broadcaster, expressed his confidence in Gaikwad's potential to lead the Indian team in the future.