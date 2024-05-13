IPL 2024: Blow for RR & RCB as Buttler, Jacks & Topley Return to England

The Royals dropped a post on ‘X’ where Buttler was seen leaving the team, RR wrote, “We’ll miss you, Jos bhai!” Bengaluru too will miss the services of Will Jacks and Reece Topley in the virtual quarterfinal against Chennai Super Kings, scheduled on May 18.

KKR might also miss the services of Phil Salt for the playoffs who is also expected to leave in the coming days. Salt has amassed 435 runs at a strike rate of 182 in just 12 matches.

Moeen Ali of Chennai Super Kings will also be unavailable for the playoffs.