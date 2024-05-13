IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After GT vs KKR

After the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (13 May) was abandoned owing to rain, last season's runners-up became the third team to be officially eliminated from the race to the playoffs of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), joining Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the contrary, became the first team to confirm their participation in Qualifier 1, less than 48 hours after they became the first team to confirmed their participation in the playoffs.
Here's how the points table looks after the 63rd match:
With seven league stage matches remaining, and six teams battling for three playoffs slots, let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders – 19 Points (NRR: +1.428)
Remaining Match
Rajasthan Royals – 19 May
Qualification Scenario
Irrespective of the outcome of KKR's last match against Rajasthan Royals, it is confirmed that they will play in the Qualifier 1, as only one other team (RR) can trump them on points.
Rajasthan Royals – 16 Points (NRR: +0.349)
Remaining Matches
Punjab Kings – 15 May
Kolkata Knight Riders – 19 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win both matches
Wins in both matches will guarantee RR not only a playoffs berth, but a Qualifier 1 ticket.
If they win one match
They will still qualify for the playoffs with just one win. However, their participation in Qualifier 1 will depend on SRH’s results in their last two matches.
If they lose both matches
Even if they lose both matches, RR are likely to qualify for playoffs as only CSK, SRH and LSG can get to 16 points, and LSG have a poor NRR. Hence, the Royals will be through as long as – A) Lucknow don’t win both of their last two matches by huge margins; B) Both CSK and SRH don't get to 16 points.
Chennai Super Kings – 14 Points (NRR: +0.528)
Remaining Match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 18 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win
If CSK win, they will get to 16 points. Owing to their healthy NRR, 16 points should be enough to qualify for the playoffs, unless SRH also get to 16 points and LSG win both of their last two matches by incredibly big margins.
If they lose
In case CSK lose to RCB, they will be at the mercy of other teams. Firstly, they will have to hope that they lose by a narrow margin, so as to finish ahead of RCB on NRR. Even then, they will have to hope that either SRH lose their last two matches, or LSG lose at least one of their last two fixtures, and DC don't win their last match by a humongous margin.
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 14 Points (NRR: +0.406)
Remaining Matches
Gujarat Titans – 16 May
Punjab Kings – 19 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win both
If SRH win both of their last two matches, they will finish with 18 points and a place in the playoffs will be assured. They might also play in the Qualifier 1, depending on Rajasthan’s results.
If they win one
If SRH win one of their remaining couple of fixtures, they are still likely to qualify for the playoffs, unless CSK beat RCB and LSG win their last two matches by exorbitant margins.
If they lose both
Should SRH not win a match from here onwards, they will have to hope for multiple favourable outcomes – firstly, a CSK win over RCB, and then, at least one defeat for LSG and even if DC win their last match, it should not be by a big margin.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 12 Points (NRR: +0.387)
Remaining Match
Chennai Super Kings – 18 May
Qualification Scenario
If they win
Not only will RCB need to win against CSK, but they need to close the NRR gap by approximately chasing a 200-run target in 18.1 overs, or getting an 18-run victory if they are batting first and getting the same score. If they are successful in doing so, RCB will have to hope that LSG don’t win both of their last two matches, and DC don’t win their last match by a margin this competition has never seen before.
If they lose
Curtains to the campaign.
Delhi Capitals – 12 Points (NRR: -0.482)
Remaining Match
Lucknow Super Giants – 14 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win
DC’s chances of making it to the playoffs will be slim even if they beat LSG in their last match. Firstly, they will have to win by a big margin. Secondly, they will have to hope that CSK beat RCB and SRH lose their last two matches by huge margins.
If they lose
Back to the drawing board for the IPL 2025 auction.
Lucknow Super Giants – 12 Points (NRR: -0.769)
Remaining Matches
Delhi Capitals – 14 May
Mumbai Indians – 17 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win both
Despite having the worst NRR among the top 7 teams, Lucknow will qualify for the playoffs if they win their last two matches, provided RCB beat CSK. In case CSK win that fixture, SRH will have to lose their last two matches to make way for LSG.
If they win one
If LSG win one of their remaining two fixtures, their chances of qualification are practically nil, owing to their NRR.
If they lose both
Elimination
Gujarat Titans – 11 Points (NRR: -1.063)
Remaining Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 16 May
Qualification Scenarios
Gujarat Titans can only reach 13 points, and hence, they are now officially eliminated.
Mumbai Indians – 8 Points (NRR: -0.271)
Remaining Match
Lucknow Super Giants – 17 May
Qualification Scenario
They are already out of the race, but can help some teams by jeopardising LSG’s chances.
Punjab Kings – 8 Points (NRR: -0.423)
Remaining Matches
Rajasthan Royals – 15 May
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 19 May
Qualification Scenario
Like Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings are also already out of the race, but can attain imaginary brownie points by helping out other teams.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)