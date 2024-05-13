ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After GT vs KKR

IPL 2024: After GT vs KKR, 6 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

The Quint
Published
IPL
5 min read
story-hero-img
Hindi Female

After the match between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders on Monday (13 May) was abandoned owing to rain, last season's runners-up became the third team to be officially eliminated from the race to the playoffs of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), joining Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the contrary, became the first team to confirm their participation in Qualifier 1, less than 48 hours after they became the first team to confirmed their participation in the playoffs.

Here's how the points table looks after the 63rd match:

IPL 2024 Points Table – As it stands

(Photo: IPLT20.com)

With seven league stage matches remaining, and six teams battling for three playoffs slots, let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders – 19 Points (NRR: +1.428)

IPL 2024: After GT vs KKR, 6 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Match

Rajasthan Royals – 19 May

  • Qualification Scenario

Irrespective of the outcome of KKR's last match against Rajasthan Royals, it is confirmed that they will play in the Qualifier 1, as only one other team (RR) can trump them on points.

0

Rajasthan Royals – 16 Points (NRR: +0.349)

IPL 2024: After GT vs KKR, 6 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Matches

Punjab Kings – 15 May

Kolkata Knight Riders – 19 May

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win both matches

Wins in both matches will guarantee RR not only a playoffs berth, but a Qualifier 1 ticket.

  • If they win one match

They will still qualify for the playoffs with just one win. However, their participation in Qualifier 1 will depend on SRH’s results in their last two matches.

  • If they lose both matches

Even if they lose both matches, RR are likely to qualify for playoffs as only CSK, SRH and LSG can get to 16 points, and LSG have a poor NRR. Hence, the Royals will be through as long as – A) Lucknow don’t win both of their last two matches by huge margins; B) Both CSK and SRH don't get to 16 points.

Chennai Super Kings – 14 Points (NRR: +0.528)

IPL 2024: After GT vs KKR, 6 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 18 May

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win

If CSK win, they will get to 16 points. Owing to their healthy NRR, 16 points should be enough to qualify for the playoffs, unless SRH also get to 16 points and LSG win both of their last two matches by incredibly big margins.

  • If they lose

In case CSK lose to RCB, they will be at the mercy of other teams. Firstly, they will have to hope that they lose by a narrow margin, so as to finish ahead of RCB on NRR. Even then, they will have to hope that either SRH lose their last two matches, or LSG lose at least one of their last two fixtures, and DC don't win their last match by a humongous margin.

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 14 Points (NRR: +0.406)

IPL 2024: After GT vs KKR, 6 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Matches

Gujarat Titans – 16 May

Punjab Kings – 19 May

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win both

If SRH win both of their last two matches, they will finish with 18 points and a place in the playoffs will be assured. They might also play in the Qualifier 1, depending on Rajasthan’s results.

  • If they win one

If SRH win one of their remaining couple of fixtures, they are still likely to qualify for the playoffs, unless CSK beat RCB and LSG win their last two matches by exorbitant margins.

  • If they lose both

Should SRH not win a match from here onwards, they will have to hope for multiple favourable outcomes – firstly, a CSK win over RCB, and then, at least one defeat for LSG and even if DC win their last match, it should not be by a big margin.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 12 Points (NRR: +0.387)

IPL 2024: After GT vs KKR, 6 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Match

Chennai Super Kings – 18 May

Qualification Scenario

  • If they win

Not only will RCB need to win against CSK, but they need to close the NRR gap by approximately chasing a 200-run target in 18.1 overs, or getting an 18-run victory if they are batting first and getting the same score. If they are successful in doing so, RCB will have to hope that LSG don’t win both of their last two matches, and DC don’t win their last match by a margin this competition has never seen before.

  • If they lose

Curtains to the campaign.

Delhi Capitals – 12 Points (NRR: -0.482)

IPL 2024: After GT vs KKR, 6 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Match

Lucknow Super Giants – 14 May

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win

DC’s chances of making it to the playoffs will be slim even if they beat LSG in their last match. Firstly, they will have to win by a big margin. Secondly, they will have to hope that CSK beat RCB and SRH lose their last two matches by huge margins.

  • If they lose

Back to the drawing board for the IPL 2025 auction.

Lucknow Super Giants – 12 Points (NRR: -0.769)

IPL 2024: After GT vs KKR, 6 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Matches

Delhi Capitals – 14 May

Mumbai Indians – 17 May

Qualification Scenarios

  • If they win both

Despite having the worst NRR among the top 7 teams, Lucknow will qualify for the playoffs if they win their last two matches, provided RCB beat CSK. In case CSK win that fixture, SRH will have to lose their last two matches to make way for LSG.

  • If they win one

If LSG win one of their remaining two fixtures, their chances of qualification are practically nil, owing to their NRR.

  • If they lose both

Elimination

Gujarat Titans – 11 Points (NRR: -1.063)

IPL 2024: After GT vs KKR, 6 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 16 May

  • Qualification Scenarios

Gujarat Titans can only reach 13 points, and hence, they are now officially eliminated.

Mumbai Indians – 8 Points (NRR: -0.271)

IPL 2024: After GT vs KKR, 6 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Match

Lucknow Super Giants – 17 May

  • Qualification Scenario

They are already out of the race, but can help some teams by jeopardising LSG’s chances.

Punjab Kings – 8 Points (NRR: -0.423)

IPL 2024: After GT vs KKR, 6 teams are fighting for 3 playoffs spots. Here are the qualification scenarios.

  • Remaining Matches

Rajasthan Royals – 15 May

Sunrisers Hyderabad – 19 May

  • Qualification Scenario

Like Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings are also already out of the race, but can attain imaginary brownie points by helping out other teams.

