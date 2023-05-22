ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Points Table: Curtains for Bangalore as Mumbai Qualify for Playoffs

IPL 2023 Points Table: Gujarat Titans' win over Royal Challengers Bangalore secured Mumbai Indians' playoffs spot.

The Quint
Published
IPL
1 min read

In what proved to be an exhilarating end to the league phase of IPL 2023, curtains were called to Royal Challengers Bangalore's campaign, as Mumbai Indians advanced to the playoffs.

In a must-win game against Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Faf du Plessis' team came up short, suffering a six-wicket defeat. With this result, they were demoted to the sixth position in the points table.

IPL 2023 Points Table after Gujarat Titans defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(Photo: The Quint)

Gujarat, meanwhile, have done Mumbai Indians a massive favour, as by beating Bangalore, they ensured the five-time champions' hopes of adding a sixth to their cabinet stay alive.

With 16 points to their name, which they attained by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier on Sunday, 21 May, Mumbai Indians finished in the fourth position.

Rajasthan Royals finished fifth, ahead of Bangalore on net run rate, whilst Gujarat Titans, Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants finished in the top three positions respectively.

