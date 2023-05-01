Rahane, Mohit and Chawla - An IPL Season of Redemption and Comebacks

Ajinkya Rahane

The veteran India batter has been doing some unbelievable things this season. He is batting like a man possessed, in a way that nobody has seen him bat before. For instance, he has been playing in the IPL for 15 years now. The highest strike-rate he has ever recorded in a season is 137.89, which was in 2019. This year, Rahane has scored at a strike-rate of 189.83 over the course of seven matches. His aggressive avatar is something that has never been seen before.

Rahane's knock against KKR, where he smashed 71 from just 29 deliveries, showed the kind of form he is in right now. This is a great period for the 34-year-old who has endured some tough years. He has been playing as Test specialist for India for a long time now, but even his Test form took a hit that led to his ouster from the Indian squad last year. He was even stripped off from his position as vice-captain of the Indian Test side before that.

He had become an unwanted entity in the IPL as well. After encountering a tough season in 2020, when he amassed 113 runs at a poor average of 14.12, he featured in just nine matches over the next two seasons combined. His stint with KKR in 2022 wasn't successful either as he mustered only 133 runs at an average of 19.

However, joining CSK has brought about a change in his fortunes. He is averaging 52.25 in this season with more than 200 runs to his name and he has credited the CSK management and MS Dhoni for backing him.

"Mahi bhai's instruction was completely clear, just play with intent, back yourself, don't change anything else. If your intent is good, I have the shots that I can play at any ground so it was all about keeping it simple for me. I'm happy to bat anywhere. It's all about your mindset and what you want to do for your team," Rahane had said after his match-winning 61 against Mumbai Indians.