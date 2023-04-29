Exclusive: It Could Be Dhoni’s Year – Anil Kumble on CSK’s IPL 2023 Title Hopes

Ravi Bishnoi made his IPL debut under your coaching, and it was also under your stewardship that Arshdeep Singh also had his breakthrough season. Seeing those two now, doing consistently well and looking like future stars for India, what do you feel about the journeys they've had? Did it always seem that they have the spark?

Of course. Arshdeep had played a few games before I became the coach of Punjab, but the moment I first saw him, I knew he has potential. My coaching staff worked with him constantly in terms of how he manages his spell, but to my amazement, the way he has matured and owned up to that responsibility is amazing.

He had a great start with the Indian team, but then there was a stutter. He had to go through a lot of pressure for that dropped catch (against Pakistan in Asia Cup), and then for no balls. But he has made a strong comeback.

He is a leader and we could see that from Day 1. To take over (bowling) leadership responsibilities for your franchise at such a young is brilliant. Arshdeep has bowled in all phases, and with success – that, to me, is great progress. I think the selectors will keep him in contention for a spot in the 2023 World Cup squad, be it the 50-over format.

Similarly, I have been very impressed with Ravi Bishnoi’s progress. I saw him at the U19 World Cup, picked him and made him play straightaway, ahead of some senior spinners. The reason behind that was this guy has the potential and hunger.

He is also very courageous. In the T20 format, you need bowlers to want the ball in their hands – irrespective of who the batter is and how he is playing. This is something you can see in Bishnoi.