IPL 2022: Devon Conway's Fifty Propels Chennai to 208/6 Against Delhi

An excellent half-century from Devon Conway (87 off 49) powered Chennai Super Kings to 208-6 against Delhi Capitals in the 55th match of the IPL 2022 at the Dr. D.Y. Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.

Apart from Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) also made vital contributions with the bat for CSK. Lower down the order, M.S Dhoni (21 off 8) and Moeen Ali (9 off 4) gave the finishing touches to Chennai's innings.

Put into bat first, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway gave CSK a flying start. The duo took their time to settle down and were watchful for the first four overs as Chennai were 29/0. However, in the next two overs, they freed their arms. Between them, Conway was the more aggressive and he took Delhi bowlers to the cleaners and took CSK to 57 in the powerplay.