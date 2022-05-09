IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After CSK beat Delhi

Chennai Super Kings have made some upward movement in the IPL standings with a comprehensive 91 run victory over Delhi Capital at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

An excellent half-century from Devon Conway (87 off 49) powered Chennai to 208/6. In reply, the likes of David Warner (19 off 12), Mitchell Marsh (25 off 20), and Rishabh Pant 21 off 11) got quick-fire starts but couldn't play big innings as the were eventually bowled out for 117 in 17.4 overs.

Moeen Ali (3/13) was the star performer with the ball for CSK while Dwayne Bravo (2/24), Mukesh Choudhary (2/22), Simarjeet Singh (2/27) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/29) also picked crucial wickets.