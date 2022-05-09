IPL 2022 Points Table: Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holder After CSK beat Delhi
IPL 2022: CSK beat DC on Sunday in the IPL 15. Get updated points table, orange cap and purple cap holder.
Chennai Super Kings have made some upward movement in the IPL standings with a comprehensive 91 run victory over Delhi Capital at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.
An excellent half-century from Devon Conway (87 off 49) powered Chennai to 208/6. In reply, the likes of David Warner (19 off 12), Mitchell Marsh (25 off 20), and Rishabh Pant 21 off 11) got quick-fire starts but couldn't play big innings as the were eventually bowled out for 117 in 17.4 overs.
Moeen Ali (3/13) was the star performer with the ball for CSK while Dwayne Bravo (2/24), Mukesh Choudhary (2/22), Simarjeet Singh (2/27) and Maheesh Theekshana (1/29) also picked crucial wickets.
The win puts Chennai at the eighth spot in the IPL standings with eight points from 11 matches, including four wins. Delhi remain fifth in the table but the loss put their qualification chances in danger as Rajasthan and Bangalore are now on 14 points with Lucknow and Gujarat leading with 16 points apiece.
IPL Standings: Purple Cap
Yuzvendra Chahal remains number one in the highest wicket-takers' tally with 22 wickets from 11 matches.
Wanindu Hasaranga has made big strides with his fifer against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and is now second in the purple cap race with 21 wickets. He has played 12 matches.
Kagiso Rabada and Kuldeep Yadav are third and fourth with 18 wickets each while Sunrisers Hyderabad's T Natarajan rounds off the top five with 17 wickets.
IPL Standings: Orange Cap
The highest run-scorers' list is also topped by a Rajasthan Royals player with Jos Buttler continuing his told of the position. He's scored 618 runs in 11 matches.
Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul is placed second in the orange cap race with 451 runs from 11 matches.
Faf du Plessis, with his half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sunday's afternoon game is third in the table with 389 runs from 12 matches.
Punjab Kings' Shikhar Dhawan with 381 runs, and David Warner with 375 runs round off the top five.
