IPL Auction 2022: Focus on Mumbai & Chennai as Auction Resumes at 12 Noon

A total of 74 players were sold on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL auction with Rs 388 crore being spent by the 10 IPL franchises.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made the most buys on the day, adding 10 players to their line-up but they still have another Rs 20.15 crore left to spend on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians bought only four players, to add to the four they retained, and go into Day 2 with Rs 27.85 crore left to buy the rest of their squad. Remember, each team must have a minimum of 18 and maximum of 25 players in the line-up.