ADVERTISEMENT
Live

IPL Auction 2022: Focus on Mumbai & Chennai as Auction Resumes at 12 Noon

Catch all the latest from the big IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru.

The Quint
Updated
IPL
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Live updates from the IPL Auction 2022 where 600 players are going under the hammer.</p></div>
i
Snapshot

  • Ishan Kishan became the most expensive player in this year's auction, sold to Mumbai Indians for Rs 15.25 crore.

  • Nicholas Pooran is the most expensive overseas player, bought by SRH for Rs 10.75 crore.

  • Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped player in IPL history after being bought by Punjab for Rs 9 crore

11:53 AM , 13 Feb

Total Purse Left

PBKS: Rs 28.65 crore

MI: Rs 27.85 crore

CSK: Rs 20.45 crore

SRH: Rs 20.15 crore

GT: Rs 18.85 crore

DC: Rs 16.5 crore

KKR: Rs 12.65 crore

RR: Rs 12.15 crore

RCB: Rs 9.25 crore

LSG: Rs 6.9 crore

ADVERTISEMENT
11:48 AM , 13 Feb

Day 2 Resumes at 12 noon

After an exciting opening day of the IPL Mega Auction, the teams will be back again at their tables for the second day.

There's plenty to look forward to with all the teams looking to finalise their squads.

11:48 AM , 13 Feb

How Much Money Do Teams Have Left?

A total of 74 players were sold on Day 1 of the 2022 IPL auction with Rs 388 crore being spent by the 10 IPL franchises.

Sunrisers Hyderabad made the most buys on the day, adding 10 players to their line-up but they still have another Rs 20.15 crore left to spend on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians bought only four players, to add to the four they retained, and go into Day 2 with Rs 27.85 crore left to buy the rest of their squad. Remember, each team must have a minimum of 18 and maximum of 25 players in the line-up.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

ADVERTISEMENT
Published: 13 Feb 2022, 11:48 AM IST
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×