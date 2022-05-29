IPL 2022: 2008 Rajasthan Team Come to Support Current Squad for the Final

The 2022 IPL final between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans is underway in Ahmedabad with the Jaipur-based franchise looking for their second IPL title.

Rajasthan had last reached an IPL final 14 years back, in 2008, which was the debut season of the tournament.

Over the years the team has undergone many changes, with new players stepping in older players' shoes and carrying the Royals legacy forward.