IPL 2022 Final: Sanju Samson Wins Toss; Rajasthan Royals Bat First vs Gujarat

Catch all the live updates from the IPL 2022 Final featuring Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad.

Snapshot

  • IPL 2022 Final is being played between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad

  • Gujarat and Rajasthan finished as one and two on the IPL Points table

  • Gujarat beat RR in the first playoff after which the Royals defeated RCB to make the final

7:38 PM , 29 May

Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

7:33 PM , 29 May
Sanju Samson Wins Toss

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has won the toss and opted to bat first against Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya said they would have liked to bowl first and he said he was delighted with the crowd’s presence at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Samson said that the Royals are an unchanged team and Gujarat have brought in Lockie Ferguson for Alzarri Joseph.

7:03 PM , 29 May

Toss at 7:30pm & Match Starts at 8pm

Unlike all the previous games in IPL 2022, the final will begin at 8pm IST with the toss slated for the usual 30 minutes before that.

May the best team win!

6:55 PM , 29 May
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The opening ceremony ahead of the IPL 2022 final</p></div>

The opening ceremony ahead of the IPL 2022 final

Image: BCCI

Opening Ceremony

Ahead of the fireworks in the IPL 2022 final, there was a glitzy opening ceremony with the energetic Ranveer Singh enthralling fans with song and dance.

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya and Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson were introduced to the crowd amidst loud cheer and applause. They also shook hands with the BCCI officials.

The legendary AR Rahman also performed after Ranveer. Both of them performed to some famous Bollywood songs.

Published: 29 May 2022, 6:46 PM IST
