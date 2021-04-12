KKR becomes 3rd Team to Win 100 Matches After Beating SRH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday, 11 April, defeated SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs. With this victory, the team has reached a new milestone of winning hundred matches.

KKR has become the third team in the history of IPL to win 100 matches. The first and second positions are bagged by Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) with 120 and 106 victories respectively.

The 100th victory was celebrated by the mega star and the co-owner of the team SRK on twitter. He tweeted, “Good to hav our 100th IPL match win. Well done boys...@KKRiders @prasidh43 @DineshKarthik @NitishRana_27#Rahul @Russell12A @harbhajan_singh ( good to see u even if briefly ) @Sah75official @patcummins30 actually all were so good to watch.”